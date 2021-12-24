The ongoing edition of the ISL (Indian Super League) has been one of the most high-scoring campaigns so far. Most teams are firing on all guns and barring two, all of them have scored at least 10 goals.

Mumbai City have scored the most with 17 in seven matches, closely followed by ATK Mohun Bagan with 16. Although the race for the golden boot is being hotly contested amongst overseas players, Indian players like Liston Colaco, Suhair VP, and Sahal Abdul Samad are giving a tough fight to the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Hugo Boumous, Igor Angulo.

Liston and Sahal's goal-scoring prowess has been a revelation this season. While the Goan had four goals and three assists in 31 matches before this season, in this campaign he has already scored four and assisted once. Meanwhile, Sahal had just one goal in 51 games before ISL 2021-22, and now he has three in seven matches.

Suhair also has been in exceptional form this season. He already has three goals and one assist in 658 minutes, whereas he reached identical numbers in 1242 minutes in the previous season.

Let us now take a look at the top five Indian goal-scorers in this season.