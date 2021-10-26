'Nightmare at Old Trafford' - What are the top 10 worst defeats of Cristiano Ronaldo's career?

Manchester United's Premier League clash against rivals Liverpool turned out to be a nightmare for the Red Devils and Cristiano Ronaldo as they suffered a thumping 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Liverpool took a four-goal lead in the first itself and then further increased their tally in the 50th minute to pile on Manchester United's misery. Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota scored the other two goals.

The last time Ronaldo faced Liverpool as a Manchester United player, his team lost 4-1 to the Reds at the Old Trafford. It was an evening that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to forget as the defeat is the joint-worst result in his two-decade-long career. Only once before had a Cristiano Ronaldo lost 5-0 in club football which was back in 2010 when Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid lost to rivals FC Barcelona.

Only on eight occasions in the past, a Cristiano Ronaldo team conceded four or more goals at the club level and in international football. Interestingly, only time Ronaldo's team conceded more than six goals was when Portugal lost 6-2 to Brazil in an international friendly back in 2008.

Article continues below

Here, we take a look at the 10 worst results in Cristiano Ronaldo's career. In these 10 losing causes, Ronaldo managed to score only on three occasions.

What are the top 10 worst defeats of Cristiano Ronaldo's career?