'Nightmare at Old Trafford' - What are the top 10 worst defeats of Cristiano Ronaldo's career?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Oct 26, 2021 04:13 UTC +00:00
Getty Images

The 5-0 loss to Liverpool was the joint-worst defeat in Ronaldo's career....

Manchester United's Premier League clash against rivals Liverpool turned out to be a nightmare for the Red Devils and Cristiano Ronaldo as they suffered a thumping 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

Liverpool took a four-goal lead in the first itself and then further increased their tally in the 50th minute to pile on Manchester United's misery. Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota scored the other two goals.

The last time Ronaldo faced Liverpool as a Manchester United player, his team lost 4-1 to the Reds at the Old Trafford. It was an evening that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to forget as the defeat is the joint-worst result in his two-decade-long career. Only once before had a Cristiano Ronaldo lost 5-0 in club football which was back in 2010 when Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid lost to rivals FC Barcelona.

Only on eight occasions in the past, a Cristiano Ronaldo team conceded four or more goals at the club level and in international football. Interestingly, only time Ronaldo's team conceded more than six goals was when Portugal lost 6-2 to Brazil in an international friendly back in 2008.

Here, we take a look at the 10 worst results in Cristiano Ronaldo's career. In these 10 losing causes, Ronaldo managed to score only on three occasions.

What are the top 10 worst defeats of Cristiano Ronaldo's career?

Competition Club Date Match Ronaldo goals
La Liga Real Madrid 29/11/2010 FC Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid -
Premier League Manchester United 24/10/2021 Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool -
La Liga Real Madrid 7/02/2015 Atletico Madrid 4-0 Real Madrid -
La Liga Real Madrid 21/11/2015 Real Madrid 0-4 FC Barcelona -
Premier League Manchester United 14/03/2004 Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United -
Premier League Manchester United 29/10/2005 Middlesbrough 4-1 Manchester United 1
Premier League Manchester United 14/03/2009 Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool 1
Champions League Real Madrid 24/04/2013 Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid 1
International friendly Portugal 20/11/2008 Brazil 6-2 Portugal -
2014 World Cup Portugal 16/06/2014 Germany 4-0 Portugal -