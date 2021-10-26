'Nightmare at Old Trafford' - What are the top 10 worst defeats of Cristiano Ronaldo's career?
Manchester United's Premier League clash against rivals Liverpool turned out to be a nightmare for the Red Devils and Cristiano Ronaldo as they suffered a thumping 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford.
Liverpool took a four-goal lead in the first itself and then further increased their tally in the 50th minute to pile on Manchester United's misery. Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota scored the other two goals.
The last time Ronaldo faced Liverpool as a Manchester United player, his team lost 4-1 to the Reds at the Old Trafford. It was an evening that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to forget as the defeat is the joint-worst result in his two-decade-long career. Only once before had a Cristiano Ronaldo lost 5-0 in club football which was back in 2010 when Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid lost to rivals FC Barcelona.
Editors' Picks
- 'Salah never has a day off!' - Adrian pays tribute to Liverpool's record-breaking machine
- 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification: Indian U23 national team squad, fixtures, results
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Could Man City create their own Class of '92? Palmer, McAtee, Lavia and Co. out to impress Guardiola
Only on eight occasions in the past, a Cristiano Ronaldo team conceded four or more goals at the club level and in international football. Interestingly, only time Ronaldo's team conceded more than six goals was when Portugal lost 6-2 to Brazil in an international friendly back in 2008.
Here, we take a look at the 10 worst results in Cristiano Ronaldo's career. In these 10 losing causes, Ronaldo managed to score only on three occasions.
What are the top 10 worst defeats of Cristiano Ronaldo's career?
|Competition
|Club
|Date
|Match
|Ronaldo goals
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|29/11/2010
|FC Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
|-
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|24/10/2021
|Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool
|-
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|7/02/2015
|Atletico Madrid 4-0 Real Madrid
|-
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|21/11/2015
|Real Madrid 0-4 FC Barcelona
|-
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|14/03/2004
|Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United
|-
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|29/10/2005
|Middlesbrough 4-1 Manchester United
|1
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|14/03/2009
|Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool
|1
|Champions League
|Real Madrid
|24/04/2013
|Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid
|1
|International friendly
|Portugal
|20/11/2008
|Brazil 6-2 Portugal
|-
|2014 World Cup
|Portugal
|16/06/2014
|Germany 4-0 Portugal
|-