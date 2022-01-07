Who are the top 10 goalkeepers with the most penalty saves in the 21st century?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

Buffon to Casillas - Ten goalkeepers who have saved the most number of penalties...

Goalkeeping, without doubt, is one of the most important positions on a football pitch. A goalkeeper's crucial saves can be the difference between a win and a loss for a team.

Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic is the most successful goalkeeper when it comes to stopping penalties as he has managed to save 38 penalties in his career so far, the most in history.

Handanovic is followed by former Italy and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon who has stopped 30 penalties. At 43, the goalkeeper is still playing at the top level and is currently plying his trade with his boyhood club Parma. 

Other than Buffon, big names like Petr Cech and Iker Casillas are in this list of top goalkeepers with the most saves in the 21st century.

Player

Saves

Teams

Tenure

Sami Handanovic

38

Domzale, Zagorje, Udinese, Treviso, Rimini, Inter Milan

2003 - present

Gianluigi Buffon

30

Parma, Juventus, PSG

1995 - present

Diego Alves

26

Atletico Mineiro, Almeria, Valencia, Flamengo

2004 - present

Manuel Neuer 

25

Schalke, Bayern Munich

2006 - present

Andrea Consigli 

21

Atalanta, Sambenedettese, Rimini, Sassuolo

2006 - present

Mickaël Landreau

21

Nantes, PSG, Lille, Bastia

1996 - 2014

Petr Cech

21

Chmel Blšany, Sparta Prague, Rennes, Chelsea, Arsenal

1999 - 2019

Iker Casillas

20

Real Madrid, FC Porto

1999 - 2020

Benoit Costil

20

Caen, Vannes, Sedan, Rennes, Bordeaux

2005 - present

Frank Rost

20

Werder Bremen, Schalke, Hamburger SV, New York Red Bulls

1992 - 2011