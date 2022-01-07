Who are the top 10 goalkeepers with the most penalty saves in the 21st century?

Goalkeeping, without doubt, is one of the most important positions on a football pitch. A goalkeeper's crucial saves can be the difference between a win and a loss for a team.

Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic is the most successful goalkeeper when it comes to stopping penalties as he has managed to save 38 penalties in his career so far, the most in history.

Handanovic is followed by former Italy and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon who has stopped 30 penalties. At 43, the goalkeeper is still playing at the top level and is currently plying his trade with his boyhood club Parma.

Article continues below

Other than Buffon, big names like Petr Cech and Iker Casillas are in this list of top goalkeepers with the most saves in the 21st century.