Who are the top 10 goalkeepers with the most penalty saves in the 21st century?
Goalkeeping, without doubt, is one of the most important positions on a football pitch. A goalkeeper's crucial saves can be the difference between a win and a loss for a team.
Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic is the most successful goalkeeper when it comes to stopping penalties as he has managed to save 38 penalties in his career so far, the most in history.
Handanovic is followed by former Italy and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon who has stopped 30 penalties. At 43, the goalkeeper is still playing at the top level and is currently plying his trade with his boyhood club Parma.
Other than Buffon, big names like Petr Cech and Iker Casillas are in this list of top goalkeepers with the most saves in the 21st century.
Player
Saves
Teams
Tenure
Sami Handanovic
38
Domzale, Zagorje, Udinese, Treviso, Rimini, Inter Milan
2003 - present
Gianluigi Buffon
30
Parma, Juventus, PSG
1995 - present
Diego Alves
26
Atletico Mineiro, Almeria, Valencia, Flamengo
2004 - present
Manuel Neuer
25
Schalke, Bayern Munich
2006 - present
Andrea Consigli
21
Atalanta, Sambenedettese, Rimini, Sassuolo
2006 - present
Mickaël Landreau
21
Nantes, PSG, Lille, Bastia
1996 - 2014
Petr Cech
21
Chmel Blšany, Sparta Prague, Rennes, Chelsea, Arsenal
1999 - 2019
Iker Casillas
20
Real Madrid, FC Porto
1999 - 2020
Benoit Costil
20
Caen, Vannes, Sedan, Rennes, Bordeaux
2005 - present
Frank Rost
20
Werder Bremen, Schalke, Hamburger SV, New York Red Bulls
1992 - 2011