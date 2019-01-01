Toothless East Bengal fail to beat Real Kashmir despite complete domination

The lack of a proper number nine will haunt the Red and Golds once again….

kick-started their 2019-20 journey with a disappointing draw against FC at home on Wednesday evening.

After dominating the game throughout 90 minutes, the Red and Golds could pick up only a point that also thanks to a late equaliser from striker Marcos Jimenez De La Espada.

After narrowly missing out on the title last season, fans expected the team to start this season with a bang but due to some very poor finishing, they ended up disappointed.

Compared to last season, the team looked off-colour in their season opener and lacked that bit of quality to make a difference on Wednesday.

Real Kashmir coach David Robertson, as usual, approached the away tie in a very pragmatic way. His plans were simple which was to stack up the midfield and cut East Bengal’s supply line.

The Snow created only one goal scoring opportunity in the entire match and capitalised on it.

Even though Marcos Jimenez scored the all-important equaliser, his performance was below par throughout the game. The Spanish striker has an intimidating physique but his abilities with the ball are far from being intimidating for the opposition defenders.

In the second half, when Jaime Santos and Juan Mera did start to see more of the ball, their good work was completely nullified by Marcos Jimenez’s mediocrity upfront.

Real Kashmir showed too much respect to East Bengal in the second half and completely went into a shell. Their strategy of protecting a slender one-goal lead proved to be the reason why East Bengal got a chance to come back. Had Robertson’s team showed a little more attacking intent, the hosts would have never got a chance to get a full grip on the game.

While the defence and midfield is something which the fans can get hopeful about, the number of chances being wasted is not a good sign.