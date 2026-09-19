Pascal Groß missed out on a place in Jürgen Klopp's XXL Germany squad, but the 35-year-old still produced another top-class display in the Premier League. In a stunning 3-0 win over master FC Arsenal, the Seagulls midfielder scored for 1-0 in the 31st minute and then set up former Stuttgart player Chema Andres for the final goal.

That third win of the season lifted Groß and Brighton up to third in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, gave up top spot and now sit second on 12 points, two ahead of Hürzeler's side. Brighton's 16 goals also match the combined total of leaders Manchester City and Arsenal, who both have 8.

"I think Arsenal can write this off as a slip-up. Their form has been good so far this season, this really was a shocking performance," former Premier League professional Curtis Davies said as an expert for the BBC.

As for the Gunners, with Kai Havertz playing the full game, it was not only their first defeat of the season in all competitions, but also their first dropped point after seven wins to date. On Sunday, City could stretch their lead over Arsenal to three points. The Sky Blues host Granit Xhaka's AFC Sunderland.

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Who came out on top in the basement battle between Tottenham and Aston Villa?

Elsewhere, the crisis at Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur deepened at the bottom of the table. Spurs did at least score their first Premier League goals of the season against Aston Villa, but they still lost 3-2 at home to the Europa League winners.

On his full debut for Villa, former Freiburg player Johan Manzambi registered his first goal involvements. The Switzerland international put the visitors 1-0 up himself and then set up former Bayern loanee Nicolas Jackson for 2-0. Emiliano Buendia made it 3-0 and effectively settled the game before Spurs hit back through Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham slipped to 18th and into the relegation zone. Depending on the results of Fulham and promoted side Coventry, they could yet drop to the bottom of the table.

By contrast, Unai Emery's Aston Villa picked up their first win of the season and climbed to 15th place.

Matthias Jaissle and Newcastle United handed surprise promoted side Hull City their first defeat on Saturday. Joe Willock and Lewis Hall struck early in the Magpies' 2-1 win. Yoane Wissa then missed the chance to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot shortly before half-time. Hull enjoyed plenty of possession and had 21 shots, but they could only manage a consolation goal from Mohamed-Ali Cho. Both teams sit in the upper mid-table on eight points.















