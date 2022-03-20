Toney risks Brentford fan wrath again with 'nowhere exciting' reply to where he plays

Ivan Toney has risked the wrath of Brentford fans once again by replying "nowhere exciting" in response to being asked where he currently plays.

Toney quickly established himself as a cult hero among the Brentford faithful after joining the club from Peterborough in August 2020.

The English striker hit 31 Championship goals in his debut season to fire Thomas Frank's side to promotion, and has been impressive in the Premier League, but his off-field attitude has not always been quite as endearing.

Toney apologises for 'f*ck Brentford' clip

Brentford fans turned on Toney after a video showing him disrespecting the club went viral in January.

The 26-year-old was heard saying "f*ck Brentford" in a clip recorded while he was on holiday in Dubai during the winter break.

Toney subsequently issued an apology, writing on Twitter: "I am aware of a video of me that was published on social media. In it, I used language that was unacceptable.

"The video was cut short and edited but I have to accept the impact this has had and realise I should not have put myself in that position. I want to apologise to all Brentford fans."

What has Toney said this time?

Toney has now appeared in a short Q&A with TikTok star 'callmetoksy', who has built up a large following by interviewing celebrities in their cars.

The forward was first asked what he does for a living, to which he responded: "I'm a professional footballer."

He opened himself up to more criticism with his reply to the next question as he was asked where he currently plays.

Toney replied "nowhere exciting" and laughed before putting his thumb up to the interviewer as the video ended.

The former Peterborough starlet, who has 11 Premier League goals to his name this season, was named in Brentford's latest squad for their trip to Leicester City.

