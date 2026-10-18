Toney adds to Al Ahli's woes before the Al Feiha battle in Roshn

Al-Ahli have been dealt a worrying blow ahead of their next Roshn League fixture. The Saudi club confirmed that English striker Ivan Toney picked up an injury to the hip joint during Saturday's training session, and his availability for the upcoming match now hangs on the results of medical examinations that will determine the nature of the injury and how serious it is.

Next up is Al-Feiha on the evening of Monday 19 October in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League, a match in which the side will look to continue their positive run of results after beating Al-Fateh 4-0 in the eighth round.

Posting on their official account, Al-Ahli explained that Toney will undergo medical examinations to establish the details of the injury and to determine the treatment programme and the length of rehabilitation required. No timeframe has been put on his recovery or his return to training.

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The timing could hardly be worse. Domestic and continental fixtures keep piling up, results have been patchy, and confidence in Dutch head coach Marino Pusic is thin.

Toney represents one of Al-Ahli's most important attacking weapons this season, having produced striking goalscoring levels that have made him a key element in the team's plans, thanks to his movement inside the penalty area and his ability to take chances and finish off attacks. Should the injury be confirmed, the coaching staff face the challenge of making up for his attacking influence against Al-Feiha.

The numbers tell the story. The English striker has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in his appearances in the Roshn League this season, putting him top of the competition's scoring charts.

Everything now rests on the medical examinations. The coaching staff will then decide the next step in dealing with Toney's injury, whether a short treatment programme will suffice or a longer period of rehabilitation is required.



