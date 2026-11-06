Tolu springs a surprise: ‘When I told Weghorst I was going to Ajax, he said...’

Towering Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare has told ESPN he has a good relationship with Wout Weghorst. The two have known each other for years and will face each other at the Grolsch Veste this Sunday.

This season, Tolu is on loan at Ajax from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Amsterdam club have an option to buy him for €20 million.

Tolu and Weghorst first met in July 2023, when KRC Genk played Burnley in a friendly. The Belgian side won 2-0, with Tolu scoring.

After the match, Tolu found Weghorst in the gym and asked him a question. "I'd seen him play several times before and wondered where he gets the energy to keep pressing."

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"He replied that it's all about mentality," Tolu continues. "He said he'd had it since childhood, but that you can work on it too."

Tolu concludes: "We've been friends since then. We follow each other on Instagram and are regularly in touch. Before I went to Ajax, I sent him a message. He had only good things to say."

Ahead of Sunday's meeting, Tolu joked: "I hope he keeps scoring, but he does need to ease off a bit. Some of us want to score too. He just scores four!"