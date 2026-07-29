Tolu Arokodare is officially an Ajax player. The Nigeria striker completed his medical on Wednesday afternoon before Ajax unveiled him. He will wear the number 99 shirt.

Standing at 1.97 metres, the striker joins on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal put together by Jordi Cruyff. Ajax are paying a modest loan fee to the English club and have an option to buy for twenty million euros.

Speaking on Ajax's website, Cruyff said: “Tolu is a player with a profile we did not yet have. He is going to make a big contribution to Ajax next season.”

Arokodare also spoke about his move to Amsterdam in a video. “It is a great feeling to be an Ajax player. I have known the club since I was little.”

He continued: “I could never have imagined that I would play here. Not because I do not want to, but because everyone knows this club. In Nigeria, nobody watches the Eredivisie, but everyone knows Ajax,” he continued.

Then he added: “When my agent said Ajax were interested, I thought he was joking. As I said, I never expected this. I immediately thought: I want this. It is the biggest club in the Netherlands and one of the biggest in Europe.”