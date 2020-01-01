Toko Ekambi: Villarreal loanee targeting long-term Lyon stay

The Cameroon international is settling well at the Groupama Stadium with two goals and an assist since his return to France in January

Karl Toko Ekambi has expressed his desire to make his loan deal at permanent.

The 27-year-old forward returned to in January to join Rudi Garcia’s side temporarily from for the remainder of the season, with a purchase option.

The France-born international previously played for Angers in , scoring 24 goals across two campaigns in the French top-flight before switching to .

More teams

After a promising debut campaign with Villarreal last season, Toko Ekambi found himself falling down the pecking order in Javier Calleja's team, and he is looking to continue his career at Lyon even at the end of the season.

"Yes (I started with a good pace), but I have to do better. I am happy but not completely because the last results did not follow. I'm not 100% yet, I'm going to improve,” he told Le Progres via Foot Mercato.

"If the club achieves its objectives, the option will be exercised. I came with this intention and I know it will happen because OL (Lyon) is a big club and achieves its goals almost all the time.

"There is nothing certain, but it is my will. I would like to be fixed quickly but as you know, there are contracts, clauses, options. I want to finish the season here and start the next one. I want to settle in Lyon over the long term.

Article continues below

“I was not in the market, I had to stay at Villarreal at least until the end of the season. I was not looking for a club, I was good where I was but the opportunity for Lyon presented itself. I'm happy, it's a progression. OL regularly plays in the .”

On Sunday, Toko Ekambi laid an assist for Moussa Dembele's goal as Lyon bowed to a 4-2 defeat against PSG.

He has scored two goals in four Ligue 1 outings for Rudi Garcia's side who are ninth in the league table after gathering 33 points from 24 matches.