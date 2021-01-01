Toko Ekambi has to answer Garcia call in Lyon’s ‘five finals’

The Cameroon forward must play an important role in wresting the Ligue 1 title from Paris-Saint Germain in the league’s denouement

Rudi Garcia seemed battle-ready when he faced the media heading into Sunday’s titanic clash with Ligue 1 challengers LOSC Lille.

Playing Christophe Galtier’s team will have huge ramifications on the destination of a title race that surprisingly turned into the most entertaining in Europe’s top five leagues. The Olympique Lyonnais manager was keen to look past their cup exit at the hands of Monaco in midweek, instead asking his troops to turn attentions to their final five fixtures.

“We've forgotten about this elimination to Monaco. We have to be focused on Lille. It is no use talking about the Monaco match again -- it's done,” Garcia asserted on Friday. “It's five finals. It will take a fighting spirit. We would have liked to have two more matches, but we will not have them. We are going to put everything towards achieving this objective. We are fourth, and we must do better.

“It was a matter of centimetres on our side, like hitting the woodwork on Wednesday. If we can have a bit of success in terms of our finishing, we will have more chances to win.”

While he wasn’t culpable in that Monaco defeat, Karl Toko Ekambi may feel his manager’s words were directed at him given how badly he’s fallen off in the second half of what can still end with Lyon’s first Ligue 1 title since 2008.

The Cameroon forward was arguably Les Gones’ foremost attacker in their impressive first half of a campaign that saw them appear to be Paris-Saint Germain’s main challengers. He played an important role in the 1-0 win in Paris, assisting Tino Kadewere in that 1-0 success in December.

At the time Toko Ekambi had been involved in all six of Lyon’s goals in the preceding games and his assist for Kadewere meant he’d played a part in seven goals in succession for Garcia’s men. Having been involved in over 60 percent of his team’s goals after that PSG game, both forwards surely had a huge role to play in the destination of the league title.

Since that encounter, and especially in the New Year, both forwards have declined in their final third productivity. The Cameroon attacker’s drop off has seen him score or assist merely four times since the turn of the year while Kadewere has netted only three goals in 2021.

Their lack of success in that time has coincided with Lyon oscillating between positive and discouraging results which threaten to derail their Ligue 1 hopes. It’s no surprise that the side’s worst run of results since October occurred in March when the Central African frontman’s goals dried up.

Ekambi hasn’t found the back of the net since scoring in the 1-1 draw at Olympique de Marseille and the immediate upshot was a three-game winless run which included a 4-2 defeat at the hands of PSG. The returning Kadewere has fared worse — scoring a solitary strike since January — with Garcia’s men failing to win five times since the start of February alone.

The consequence of their dry spells presents interesting discoveries.

Of the quartet of challengers, Lyon were alone in underperforming their Expected Goals before the start of the ongoing gameweek, netting 65 times from 73xG. PSG is outperforming by 4.9xG, Lille’s overperformance is a staggering 10.8xG and Monaco are outdoing their expected goals by 10.9.

The aforementioned is easier to reconcile with the Kids sitting five points behind Pochettino’s men — who beat Metz 3-1 on Saturday — when you consider Toko Ekambi has missed the highest volume of opportunities classified as big chances this term (14).

Despite the current drought and missed opportunities, underlying numbers still place the Cameroon attacker as one of the brightest in Ligue 1 in 2020/21, with only PSG’s Kylian Mbappe ranking higher for non-penalty expected goals per 90 this term. When spot-kicks are included, the former Villarreal man slips to third behind the World Cup winner and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Garcia’s needs a return to form at the business end of the campaign where the next week could be laden with consequences as Lyon face Lille and Monaco in the next two fixtures. Leaders PSG still battle two of the division’s top 10 sides in Lens and Rennes in their remaining four fixtures, Galtier’s men have only Nice and Lens as the top-half teams after Sunday’s game at the Groupama Stadium.

Monaco seem to have the most challenging run-in with games vs Les Gones and potentially daunting fixtures against Rennes and Lens to close out the campaign.

The next week feels weighty for Lyon who face two of the three other competitors for the league title, a run which could see them increase their prospects or hand PSG the initiative if the three sides take points off each other.

Garcia led the battle cry on Friday, but his side still need to take care of business on the pitch. They’ve gone nine games without a win vs Sunday’s opponents (last success came in a 1-0 triumph in 2016) while their last victory over Lille on home turf was in 2014.

The passionate manager has thrown down the gauntlet, now it’s up to the flagging Toko Ekambi and returning Kadewere to accept their trainer’s challenge as Lyon seek victory in the first of their ‘five finals’ hoping to end the year on a high.