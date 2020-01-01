Toko Ekambi at the double as Lyon outclass Monaco

The Cameroonian forward grabbed his second straight brace in the French top-flight on Sunday

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a first-half brace as hammered 4-1 in a encounter on Sunday.

The Indomitable Lions striker doubled the hosts' lead at the Groupama Stadium, 22 minutes after Memphis Depay opened the scoring.

Toko Ekambi was played through on goal by Zimbabwe's Tino Kadewere and he later sealed Lyon's win with another goal just before the break.

Houssem Aouar made it 3-0 from 12 yards in the 41st minute before the international hit the target again three minutes.

The two goals were Toko Ekambi's second brace in his last two games in the French top-flight, after he grabbed a double against last Sunday.

Three minutes after the restart, Wissam Ben Yedder pulled a goal back for Monaco but it was not enough to inspire a comeback as Niko Kovac's side conceded their third Ligue 1 defeat of the season.

winger Henry Onyekuru did not make Monaco's travelling squad for the game as he awaits his fifth league appearance this campaign.

Toko Ekambi who has scored four goals in seven league games so far, was in action for 90 minutes for Lyon while 's Maxwel Cornet and Kadewere saw 81 minutes of action before they were substituted.

Sunday's victory propelled Lyon to sixth in the Ligue 1 table with 13 points after eight matches while Monaco are placed 12th with two points behind Rudi Garcia's side.