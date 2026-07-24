"There has been no contact since the World Cup. I don't know yet to what extent I need that, I still want to see and decide. I have total respect for Julian Nagelsmann. The day with the 'still' was one of the worse days of my life. I could happily have done without that," Klopp said at his unveiling as Germany head coach on Friday in Frankfurt.

The 59-year-old added: "I apologised, he accepted that. Afterwards, he also wished me a happy birthday, which was also during the World Cup. I don't think there is any bad blood there. I wish him only the best. If there is ever a time for it, I will speak to him again. But today is probably also a good day for Julian that this chapter is now closed and he can move on. He will have a great many opportunities to do that, I am absolutely sure of that."

Following the DFB team's World Cup meeting with Curacao, which ended in a clear 7-1 victory, Klopp took the microphone. By then, Nagelsmann's official interview had already ended. The former successful coach used the moment to clear up misunderstandings and address the top of the national team directly.

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What had Jürgen Klopp said about Julian Nagelsmann?

"We still have to have that time. Since we have spoken so much about the team: Thomas and I also feel like part of the team, unofficially. We are on your side," Klopp stressed. After the opening win against the outsiders, Klopp tried hard to contain the unrest his words had sparked. Nagelsmann himself reacted to his counterpart's public comments in silence.

He later said self-critically: "I have already found my non-word of the year: it is 'still'. I could have punched myself in the mouth for it, but it was already too late and I was on television. It slipped out flippantly and has no relevance whatsoever. The day after tomorrow I turn 59 - and I am still stupid."

A sequence during the World Cup opener triggered the furore. Klopp was working as a TV pundit for broadcaster MagentaTV as part of the coverage.

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Jürgen Klopp and the 'still' scandal over Julian Nagelsmann

Discussing the Germany line-up, he joked: "Luckily Julian Nagelsmann picks the team - still. Still." Fellow pundit Thomas Müller answered the pointed remark straight away: "Kloppo, it's only June! You're already in September."

At the end of the programme, Klopp made his personal concern clear again to head off further speculation. "We are completely on your side. Nothing comes from us that is supposed to disrupt the process," said Klopp.