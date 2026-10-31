Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1085301452.jpgHMB-Media
Filippo Cataldo
Translated by

‘To the Dortmund fans too!’ Borussia Dortmund fans boo Harry Kane during tribute for his Ballon d’Or – CEO responds with a dig

Match
H. Kane
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich fans paid tribute to Harry Kane with a special gesture before the start of the Bundesliga showdown against Borussia Dortmund.

As Bayern Munich's players entered the Allianz Arena, fans in the south stand unfurled a banner for Harry Kane, who had been awarded the Ballon d'Or in London on Monday for his outstanding performances in 2025/2026.

"No Showman, but a footballer as he should be. Congrats Harry!" (German: No show star, but a footballer as he should be. Congratulations, Harry!), it read.

Borussia Dortmund fans boo Harry Kane

Later, Bayern Munich officials paid tribute once more to their first Ballon d'Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981. Shortly before kick-off, Kane was the last to step onto the pitch, holding his trophy. All the players, Bayern Munich's bosses, and his wife and four children were waiting for him.

After kissing his family, Kane said: "I am very proud to be a Bayern Munich player," and ended his short speech with a German word: "Dankeschön".

Next matches
ATM

ATM

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

BVB

BVB

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

BET

BET

Some Borussia Dortmund fans booed as Bayern supporters applauded. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen addressed them with a dig at Borussia Dortmund: "After 45 years, Harry has won the Ballon d'Or for Bayern again. It's the greatest thing that can happen to you as a club. And he thanked the fans for it — including the Dortmund fans," he said.

Which Englishman won the Ballon d'Or before Harry Kane?

Bayern's main sponsor Telekom also honoured Kane: the human Telekom T in the opposite stand at the Allianz Arena was gold this time, rather than white. A gold T also adorned the players' shirts.

On Monday, Kane had narrowly beaten Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in a vote by 100 specialist journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA world rankings. He was the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the Ballon d'Or.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google