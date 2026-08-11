Tired of waiting for Barcelona: Vlahovic chooses his new club

Dusan Vlahovic has run out of patience. The Serbian striker spent much of the summer window waiting on Barcelona, and that wait now looks to be over.

He had given the Catalans priority throughout, turning down a tempting approach from Besiktas in the hope of a move to Camp Nou. But Barcelona never treated him as a target, and that left Vlahovic facing a decisive call on his future.

According to Turkish outlet "Haberler", citing Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Besiktas have struck an agreement with Vlahovic on a three-year deal after intensive negotiations over the past few hours.

The Turkish club will hand the Serbian an annual salary of 8 million euros, a figure that could rise to 10 million euros per year once incentives and bonuses are added.

All of this follows Vlahovic asking for time to weigh up Besiktas's offer, which included a signing-on bonus of more than 5 million euros alongside a net annual salary of 8 million euros. He wanted to see what Barcelona would do first.

His representatives had offered him to Barcelona at the start of the window. The Catalan hierarchy made their position clear: the Serbian was not a priority, especially given his hefty demands of a 10 million euro signing-on bonus and a net annual salary of 8 million euros.

With no decisive move ever coming from Barcelona, Vlahovic has finally made up his mind. He is now closing in on a Besiktas shirt, a switch that ends his long wait for a Spanish dream that never materialised.

Besiktas are expected to tie up the final formalities after agreeing terms with the striker, who became a free agent when his Juventus contract expired.

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