Tina Afrida to lead Singapore at AFF U15 girl's championship
Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tina Afrida Nasmi will lead her team to Chonburi, Thailand for the ASEAN Football Federation U15 Girls’ Championship 2019.
Singapore has been drawn alongside hosts Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Malaysia and will kick off their campaign against Cambodia.
Tina said: “Most of the players were called up to the UEFA-FAS Under-15 Girls’ Tournament in March, where we had a good run of results. The girls have gotten used to playing with one another and gelled well together, on and off the pitch. I hope that they will show this teamwork during the tournament and play as one team.”
One of the youngest players on the team, 12-year-old Irsalina Irwan, said: “Coach Tina and the older players on the team have helped me a lot and gave me advice on how I should play.”
The defender, who was named Most Valuable Player in the UEFA-FAS Under-15 Girls’ Tournament, added: “This is my first time travelling with the team and I am looking forward to the experience. I hope to be able to help my team get the results we want if I am chosen to play.”