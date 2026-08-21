The 23-year-old has long been dealing with the absences due to a neurological dysfunction that he has now made public. Eberl did not say exactly when the problem first emerged, but said: "We have known about it throughout last season and have worked with it. For us, it has become part of everyday life."

Musiala broke his fibula in July last year during the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain. He returned in January after being sidelined for several months, but has since had to manage various minor knocks and still has not found his way back to his old form. Throughout that period, he had apparently already been taking medication for his absence epilepsy.

The collapses that have now played out in full public view during the friendlies against RB Leipzig on Saturday and 1. FC Heidenheim on Tuesday were triggered by a change in medication. "He changed a little bit in his treatment. That had a few side effects," explained Kompany. "That is why it happened the first and the second time. It is completely normal in treatment to try something different now and then."

Eberl said: "Anyone who takes tablets is happy if they no longer have to take tablets." The aim now, he said, was "to adjust the medication so that we get back to where we already were, where he had been seizure-free for a very, very long time".

Jamal Musiala is not in the squad against BVB

Kompany also spoke about how dealing with Musiala's illness has long since become normal internally: "Our first moment of shock was quite some time ago. Since then, we have received much more information and understood the situation much better. We have made every decision with the very best information from the very top experts. We are not dealing with unrest, quite the opposite."

As an example, Kompany pointed to the reaction of the support staff and many team-mates during the second incident against Heidenheim. "The bench was totally calm. Michael Olise, Jamal's best mate, was busy with tactical instructions at the bench," said Kompany. In fact, however, a number of players such as Jonathan Tah also immediately rushed to Musiala and formed a protective circle around him during treatment on the pitch.

According to Kompany, Musiala is currently training only "individually" and will therefore not be in the squad for the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday either. That is not due to general concerns, but to the latest change in medication. "We want him to make this adaptation in his treatment without pressure," said Kompany.

Vincent Kompany praises Jamal Musiala's sporting development

Kompany also made a point of praising Musiala's performances in the two friendlies before he went off. "One thing is still missing from the analysis. There were also five minutes against Heidenheim and ten minutes against Leipzig when he played football," said Kompany.

"Look at the minutes he played. He did things there that were not at the same level as our best players, but one level higher. We have not seen Jamal like that since his injury against Paris." Against Leipzig, he even scored the goal that made it 3-1 in the end.

Musiala will presumably be back in the squad for the Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart next Friday. "I am looking forward to the fightback that will come from Jamal at some point," said Kompany. "I have the feeling that he once again has all the tools to answer the questions on the pitch. From the bigger perspective, I know that he has made huge progress this summer."