The 23-year-old has long been living with absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction, which he has now made public. Eberl did not say exactly when the problem first arose, but said: "We have known about it throughout last season and have worked with it. For us, it has become part of everyday life."

Musiala broke his fibula in July last year during the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain. After several months out, he returned in January but has since struggled with various minor knocks and has still not got back to his old form. It also appears he had already been taking medication for his absence epilepsy throughout that time.

The collapses that have now happened in full public view during the friendlies against RB Leipzig on Saturday and 1. FC Heidenheim on Tuesday were triggered by a change in medication. "He changed a little bit in his treatment. That had a few side effects," Kompany explained. "That is why it happened the first and the second time. It is completely normal in treatment to try something different from time to time."

Eberl said: "Anyone who takes tablets is glad when they no longer have to take tablets." Now, he said, the task is "to adjust the medication so that we get back to where we already were, where he had been seizure-free for a very, very long time".

Jamal Musiala will not be in the squad against BVB

Kompany also addressed how normalised Musiala's condition has become inside the club: "Our first moment of shock was quite some time ago. Since then, we have received much more information and understood the situation much better. We have made every decision with the very best information from the very top experts. We are not dealing with unrest, quite the opposite."

As an example, Kompany pointed to the reaction of the backroom staff and many team-mates during the second incident against Heidenheim. "The bench was totally calm. Michael Olise, Jamal's best mate, was busy with tactical instructions at the bench," Kompany said. In fact, however, quite a few players, such as Jonathan Tah, also immediately rushed to Musiala and formed a protective circle around him while he was being treated on the pitch.

According to Kompany, Musiala is currently training only "individually" and will therefore not be in the squad for the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday either. This is not due to general concerns, but because of the latest change in medication. "We want him to make this adaptation in his treatment without pressure," Kompany said.

Vincent Kompany praises Jamal Musiala's sporting development

Kompany also used his statement to praise Musiala's performances in the two friendlies before he was substituted on both occasions. "There is one thing still missing from the analysis. There were also five minutes against Heidenheim and ten minutes against Leipzig when he played football," Kompany said.

"Look at the minutes he played. He did things that were not at the same level as our best players, but one level higher. We have not seen Jamal like that since his injury against Paris." Against Leipzig, he even scored the goal that made it 3-1 in the end.

Musiala will probably be back in the squad for the Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart next Friday. "I am looking forward to the counter-attack that will come from Jamal at some point," Kompany said. "I feel that he again has all the tools to answer the questions on the pitch. In the bigger picture, I know that he has made huge progress this summer."