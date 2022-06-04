Tim Cahill on Qatar 2022: The first World Cup in the Middle-East will be an unmissable experience!

The Everton legend hopes that Australia makes it through the World Cup qualifiers...

Former Australian international Tim Cahill feels that the upcoming World Cup in Qatar will be an unparallelled experience, given that it is the first time the region will be hosting football's showpiece event.

Cahill feels that fans are in for an unmissable tournament and hopes that his country can make it through the World Cup qualifiers.

Australia are currently in the play-offs where they need to defeat UAE and then Peru if they are to book their ticket to Qatar.

"I know how important the World Cup is for our country. Being at the World Cup is ultimately what you play for. I wish all the teams good luck, especially Australia. But qualification is not a given. It's a difficult process that tests players mentally and physically, and at this stage of the competition, there's a little bit of luck involved too," he told qatar2022.qa .

"With this being the first World Cup to take place in the region, this will be an experience that no-one wants to miss," he added.

The former Everton star feels Australia will not have it easy against UAE and Peru. But he hopes for some local support from Qataris as the matches will take place in Doha. Australia will take on UAE at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan on June 7. And if they win, Peru awaits the Socceroos on June 13 at the same venue.

QSC

"I think it's going to be difficult for Australia. Their results against China and Oman during the group stage affected their chances to qualify automatically, but this is all part of the process. The four World Cup campaigns that I was a part of were all difficult, with the last one being the toughest. To qualify for Russia 2018, we had to play Syria and Honduras in crucial play-offs. It's never easy, but in the end, it comes down to preparation, and whether you’ve done everything in your power to prepare and be mentally and physically fit for the World Cup.

Fans will be allowed into the stadium for the matches.

"To have supporters at the game for Australia is very important. You can say as a player that you are mentally prepared, and that you have to be switched on regardless of the situation, but to have the Aussies in the crowd with their flags, chanting, plus the local support from Qataris coming out to the match, will be really special," Cahill stated.

Cahill, who is Australia's all-time topscorer, has been in Qatar for a while in his role as Chief Sports Officer of the Aspire Academy in Doha. He praised the culture in the country and said that fans travelling to the country for the World Cup should experience the hospitality and atmosphere in Qatar.

Article continues below

Getty

"I'm a local now here in Qatar. I've been lucky to embrace the lifestyle and the culture, the people and the food. I encourage everyone to come and take in the atmosphere, visit the local sites, go to all these amazing stadiums, visit the desert and enjoy the experience.

"Playing in those four World Cups, I got to go to four amazing countries and those memories will last with me forever. This is the first time the World Cup is in the Middle East and Arab world – it’s going to be a nice experience. Come and enjoy it."