Tim Cahill has called himself a 'big admirer' of Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min and believes that he can do wonders in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Australian international has called Son a 'global icon' and believes that the forward has what it takes to shine on the biggest stage of world football. Cahill hopes that South Korea will turn a few heads in Qatar with the Tottenham forward as the protagonist.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's a global icon. He is very consistent regardless of not being able to score some goals here or there. I am a big admirer of Son. I'm looking forward to seeing him score goals in this World Cup and enjoy an amazing journey for him and his country," Cahill stated in an online interview with Yonhap News Agency.

"I think he's probably the flagship at the moment for Asian football. He's flying the flag amazingly well because of his consistency to produce in the biggest league in the world. He likes receiving the balls in tight areas and he can dribble. He has power even though he doesn't look that type of player, Finishing, exceptional. Technical, I am a big fan," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cahill is an ambassador of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been residing in Qatar for the past two years working as the Chief Sports Officer for Doha-based Aspire Academy. He calls himself a 'local' and is excited about the prospect of a compact World Cup which will enable fans to watch multiple games in a single day.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming everyone from around the world to share the hospitality of Qatar. It's a World Cup that's going to be compact. Eight stadiums roughly across 70 miles, air-conditioned stadiums, state-of-the-art facilities ... but also the option to watch two or three games in a day, which for me is incredible," he stated.

DID YOU KNOW? Three rounds of ticket sales have already been completed and FIFA have stated that they have sold more than 2.45 million tickets.

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? The Tottenham-forward will return to action in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.