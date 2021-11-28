Tim Cahill backs South Korean star Son Heung Min to shine at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung Min has been a torch bearer for Asian football for quite some time now. The South Korean star is the top Asian goalscorer in the Premier League and Champions League and continues to add to burgeoning reputation.

As such, Australian legend Tim Cahill has backed Son Heung Min to shine at the World Cup in Qatar next year. Son has led South Korea to a good position in the third round of the AFC World Cup qualifiers. They are second in their group and are well-poised to secure automatic qualification.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals in the third round for South Korea already.

Cahill, who is currently in Qatar as the Chief Sports Officer of the Aspire Academy, feels Son is among the very best players in the world not just Asia.

"In the world of football, Son is incredible. I wouldn't say (in terms of Asian players). I'd say among the world. He is a top, top performer," Cahill expressed his admiration for Son.

"He has proven that anything is possible (if you set your minds to it). I'm a big fan of his," he added.

He also sent a message to Son, asking him to replicate Cahill's famous boxing celebration when he scores in the 2022 World Cup.

"I want to see this (punching) in the World Cup, Son. But not against Australia," he added jovially.

Cahill also spoke about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which he feels will be amazing. With world class stadiums that have state-of-the-art features like advanced cooling, Cahill feels the fans and players are in for a great experience.

But more importantly, he feels that the entire world will be coming together to enjoy the 2022 World Cup and that is the true power of the sport.

"I feel it is amazing. Football is probably the only sport in the world where you don't need to speak the same language.

"I know the 2022 World Cup is going to be a big success because Qatar have deserved the opportunity to host it."