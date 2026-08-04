Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Tijjani ReijndersImago
Jonathan van Haaster

Translated by

Tijjani Reijnders attracts concrete interest: Manchester City want €64 million

Transfers
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
T. Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders could leave Manchester City after just one season. Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Nottingham Forest are showing serious interest in the Netherlands international.

Reijnders joined from AC Milan last summer for €55 million after establishing himself as one of the undisputed stars there. The Zwolle-born midfielder also made a strong start in Manchester, but gradually found himself on the bench.

The 28-year-old is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until mid-2030, where Enzo Maresca succeeded club legend Pep Guardiola this summer.

How highly Maresca rates Reijnders remains unclear. Nottingham are certainly interested, though, and have put him on their shortlist.

Forest would have to spend big on Reijnders, however, who according to The Daily Mail would cost €64 million. That would allow City to make a small profit on the former AZ player, who had previously also been linked with Newcastle United and Atlético Madrid.

Club Friendlies
K-League All Stars crest
K-League All Stars
KLA
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Club Friendlies
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04

Last season, Reijnders played a total of 2,810 minutes for City. He scored seven goals in that time, five of them in the Premier League, and also provided eight assists.

Nottingham have already signed a central midfielder in Xaver Schlager of RB Leipzig on a free transfer. Meanwhile, star player Elliot Anderson left for Man City for no less than €135 million.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google