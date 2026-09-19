Tijjani Noslin and Kenneth Taylor play crucial role in Lazio win, who draw level with AS Roma and Inter

Lazio backed up their excellent start to the season on Saturday evening. The Romans won 0-2 away at Venezia, thanks in part to a goal from Tijjani Noslin, and now sit level on points with leaders AS Roma and Inter after five matches, all on 13.

That win still looked a long way off in the first half when Venezia won a penalty after a late challenge from goalkeeper Christos Mandas. John Yeboah stepped up, but Mandas made amends for his mistake with a fine save.

Lazio could count themselves fortunate to go in at 0-0 at half-time. After the missed penalty, the home side squandered two more big chances through Thórir Helgason and Yeboah again. Mandas kept the Biancocelesti in the game.

Then Lazio struck after the break. Kenneth Taylor played a crucial role, spinning quickly away from his man in the box and drawing a foul from his direct opponent. Mattia Zaccagni converted the resulting penalty.

After an hour, Noslin took centre stage as well. The Amsterdam striker met a perfect delivery from Nuno Tavares and powered a firm header past former Volendam goalkeeper Filip Stankovic: 0-2.

That made it two Serie A matches in a row in which Noslin has scored for Lazio. The former player of, among others, Fortuna Sittard had already proved his value last week with his goal in the crunch match against AC Milan (2-2).

Following the international break, Lazio resume their Serie A campaign at home to AC Monza. Bottom side Venezia, still without a point, face another extremely tough task in the next round of fixtures: away to Atalanta.



