Tielemans contract update amid Liverpool and Arsenal interest in Leicester midfielder

Brendan Rodgers has offered an update on Youri Tielemans' contract situation amid reports that Liverpool and Arsenal are both interested in signing the Leicester midfielder.

Tielemans has established himself among the most consistent performers in the Premier League since moving to Leicester in January 2019, attracting a number of high-profile admirers in the process.

GOAL reported in January that the 24-year-old had emerged on Arsenal's transfer radar and Liverpool have also been strongly linked with his services, and Rodgers is trying to be realistic when addressing his long-term future.

What's been said?

The Leicester boss has previously admitted that Tielemans has "reached a point where he's going to be attractive for other teams" and "has to ensure he looks at every option".

Rodgers has now also conceded that the Foxes are not in a position to prevent their best players from moving on if a bigger opportunity arises elsewhere.

"With his contract running down then I'm pretty sure there will be teams looking at him but I'm also a realist as well," he told Sky Sports when quizzed on Tielemans before his team's 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

"We are real as a football club. You'll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next six or seven years but the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave and move on to another club. For us, it's just about being ready for that."

Will Tielemans still be at Leicester next season?

Tielemans has less than 18 months left to run on his current contract at the King Power Stadium and it has been reported that he is unlikely to sign an extension.

Arsenal held initial discussions with the Belgian's representatives regarding his availability last month, and although they were unable to conclude a deal, he is likely to be back on the market in the summer.

Liverpool are also reportedly lining up an approach for Tielemans and he is generating additional interest from abroad, with Leicester now running out of time to try and convince a prized asset to stay put.

