Tickets to go on sale for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from March 23

Yet to get tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Missed out on the first phase of ticket sales? Do not worry, there's another chance for you.

Tickets to the 2022 World Cup are set to go on sale on March 23, Wednesday, at 1:00 pm Doha time (3:30 pm IST). The sales window will end on March 29 at noon (2:30 pm IST).

Unlike the first phase where fans had to apply for tickets and then wait for allocation, this phase will see tickets sold on a first-come-first-served basis.

Ticket purchases will be processed real-time and if the tickets are available, fans will get confirmation immediately.

It is expected that the tickets will sell out quickly and fans looking to buy tickets are advised to do so as soon as possible.

Tickets are expected to go on sale through FIFA's website.

The World Cup will kick-off from November 21, 2022, and the final will be held at the Lusail stadium on December 18, 2022.

The first-ever World Cup in the Middle-East has generated huge interest in the region as well as across the world. The most interest in the 2022 World Cup tickets has come from countries like Argentina, England, Mexico, USA, Spain, Germany, UAE, India and Brazil.