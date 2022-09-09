Ticket-holders allowed to invite up to three people to Qatar as excitement grows for the 2022 World Cup

Fans without tickets to the World Cup matches can also travel to Qatar during the tournament.

Around 2.45 million tickets have been sold for the 2022 World Cup

World Cup kicks off on 20 November, 2022

Next ticket sales period will be in late September

WHAT HAPPENED: The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be a compact tournament with all the action happening in and around Doha. All eight venues are located within 75 km of each other and as a result, Doha is set to be the cynosure of the world during the tournament. With fan zones and other World Cup activation zones set to entertain fans throughout the tournament, Doha will be a hub for football fans from all over the world.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) have announced that even fans with no tickets for the World Cup will be allowed to travel to Qatar and experience the atmosphere of the World Cup, provided they are invited by a fan with a ticket. Ticketed fans will be able to invite up to three non-ticketed fans to Qatar.

WHAT'S MORE: There will be a minimal entry charge for non-ticketed fans aged 12 and over. This feature is set to be launched with the Last-Minute Ticket Sales period which will begin in late September.

WHAT THEY SAID: Yasir Al Jamal, Director General of SC, said: “We are only weeks away from the biggest sporting event ever to be held in our country and region. We are delighted with ticket sales so far and look forward to welcoming fans from across the globe for a celebration of the beautiful game. Fans will experience Qatar’s warm hospitality while they enjoy exciting action on the pitch and numerous entertainment options off it. This will truly be a World Cup to remember – and a game-changer for Qatar, the Middle East and Arab world.”

Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, said: “Thanks to the compact nature of this tournament, fans will never be far from a stadium or activation. They will also – uniquely in the modern history of the tournament – have the chance to attend more than one match per day during the early stages of the event. Fans and players will love our state-of-the-art stadiums, exciting accommodation options and the vast array of activations across the country, including the FIFA Fan Festival, which will cater for thousands of fans at the beautiful Al Bidda Park.”

WHAT NEXT: Ticket holders to the World Cup have to obtain a Hayya Card to enter Qatar. These fans can invite up to three non-ticketed players to the Middle-East nation.