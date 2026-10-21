Thibaut Courtois has dropped a bombshell that lays bare the depth of his rift with the Belgian national team. The giant goalkeeper has revealed that he has effectively been removed from the squad's private "WhatsApp" group.

Courtois ranks among the finest goalkeepers in the history of football, and his legendary career with Real Madrid proves it. Yet he has never managed to translate that success into the Belgium shirt, enduring long spells of highs, lows and clashes.

His fallout with former coach Domenico Tedesco pushed him to step away, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper never retired from international football for good. After the World Cup he drew a firm line: he would not return for the UEFA Nations League unless injuries left the new coach with no other option.

Speaking to DAZN in comments reported by "Mundo Deportivo", Courtois said: "I was removed from the players' WhatsApp group. This group is dedicated to exchanging information, such as training schedules. I receive some messages from time to time, but not that often".

Bitter as the admission was, Courtois seemed at peace with himself and the consequences of his decision, fully aware it may have cost him his place as the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper.

He spoke warmly of the new project: "Everyone was completely satisfied after the first training camp with Van Bommel. The team is on the right track, and so is the coach. This team has a bright future".

The 'WhatsApp' snub aside, Courtois pushed back against the arrogant tag that has long followed him, insisting he has never carried himself as the lone star. "I have never joined the national team assuming that I would automatically play", he said.

He signed off by saying: "I know my abilities and I know that I can be an important player for the team. If the coach prefers Lammens, Vandevoordt or Beinders, then that's fine. It does not bother me at all".



