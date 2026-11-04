Real Madrid have stretched their record as the club that has scored more late goals than anyone in UEFA Champions League history, with Uruguay's Federico Valverde striking the winner against Greece's AEK Athens on Wednesday evening in the fourth round of the competition.

Valverde dragged the Royal Club to a 3-2 win away from home. His superb third goal arrived in the 90+2 minute, a powerful strike from outside the box.

Read also

Morocco's Ballon d'Or representative: some tried to push me to choose a player other than Hakimi

Barcelona's former spokesman: a 13-5 record in titles suffocates Real Madrid

Next matches VAL LaLiga 15:00 RMA

Spanish journalist Fran Martinez, a specialist in football statistics, reports that Real Madrid have scored more stoppage-time goals than any side in the history of the continent's biggest competition, netting 49 times in the 90th minute or later, extra time excluded.

Figures from "SofaScore" place Valverde among the players who have scored more than 10 goals from outside the penalty area for clubs in Europe's big five leagues over the last three seasons.

Topping the list is another Real Madrid star, France's Kylian Mbappe, with 17 goals, ahead of his compatriot Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich winger, on 15.

The list was as follows: