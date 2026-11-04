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FBL-EUR-C1-AEK-REAL MADRIDAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Throughout history: Real Madrid, the monster of stoppage time in the Champions League

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
LaLiga
F. Valverde
Greece
Spain
Uruguay

The royal team turned their deficit into a victory

Real Madrid have stretched their record as the club that has scored more late goals than anyone in UEFA Champions League history, with Uruguay's Federico Valverde striking the winner against Greece's AEK Athens on Wednesday evening in the fourth round of the competition.

Valverde dragged the Royal Club to a 3-2 win away from home. His superb third goal arrived in the 90+2 minute, a powerful strike from outside the box.

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VAL

VAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Spanish journalist Fran Martinez, a specialist in football statistics, reports that Real Madrid have scored more stoppage-time goals than any side in the history of the continent's biggest competition, netting 49 times in the 90th minute or later, extra time excluded.

Figures from "SofaScore" place Valverde among the players who have scored more than 10 goals from outside the penalty area for clubs in Europe's big five leagues over the last three seasons.

Topping the list is another Real Madrid star, France's Kylian Mbappe, with 17 goals, ahead of his compatriot Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich winger, on 15.

The list was as follows:

  • Kylian Mbappe: 17 goals.
  • Michael Olise: 15 goals.
  • Lamine Yamal: 14 goals.
  • Harry Kane: 12 goals.
  • Hakan Calhanoglu: 12 goals.
  • Federico Valverde: 11 goals.

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