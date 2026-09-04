Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Al-Hilal player, wrote new history with "the Boss" during the clash with Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal visited Al-Shabab today, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Savic broke the deadlock for Al-Hilal in the 53rd minute, turning a low cross from full-back Mohammed Mahzari into the back of the net.

It was the Serbian's fourth goal of the current Roshn League season, and it came in his fourth match running. He'd already found the net in each of the previous three.

That makes it Savic's best start with Al-Hilal since he arrived from Lazio in the summer transfer window of 2023.

The 31-year-old loves this fixture. His strike was a fifth against Al-Shabab, making them his favourite victim in the Roshn League, one goal clear of Al-Akhdood, according to Opta.

Savic also remains Al-Hilal's top scorer in the Saudi Roshn League this season, and the second-highest in the competition overall, two goals behind England's Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli.