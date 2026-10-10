Bayern Munich fell behind just 8 seconds into their trip to Augsburg today, Saturday, after a glaring error from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer handed Robin Fellhauer the fastest goal in the history of the German league.

Luis Diaz rolled the ball back to Neuer straight from kick-off, but it ran away from the keeper's foot. He then tried to pass it out, only for Fellhauer to nip in, pick his spot and roll it into an empty net.

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That strike shattered the previous record for the fastest goal in the Bundesliga's 63-year history, held jointly by Kevin Volland and Karim Bellarabi at 9 seconds, according to Opta.

Ironically, Volland's goal also came against Neuer. He scored it for Hoffenheim against Bayern on 22 August 2015, while Bellarabi netted his for Bayer Leverkusen against Dortmund on 23 August 2014.

Bayern went into today's match chasing top spot in the German league from Borussia Dortmund, who stumbled yesterday, Friday, in a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen. That lifted Dortmund to 13 points, 3 clear of the Bavarians, who held the edge on goal difference before kick-off at Augsburg.



