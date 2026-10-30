Luis Enrique keeps rewriting the record books at Paris Saint-Germain. The Spaniard cemented his place in the capital club's history on Friday with a resounding 5-1 thrashing of Le Havre in the league.

The man who delivered PSG's first two Champions League titles has now reached 127 wins from the 188 matches in his charge, topping the all-time list as the most successful manager in the Parisian club's history. Enrique leapfrogs the previous record, held jointly by Laurent Blanc (126 wins in 173 matches) and Luis Fernandez (125 wins in 244 matches).

At full time, the Spanish boss spoke of his pride at leading PSG. In comments carried by "Foot Mercato", he said: "This figure shows how lucky I am to have this quality of players, to be at a club the size of Paris Saint-Germain, with a sporting management that we all work with in complete harmony. I am very happy to be here."

Blending his usual seriousness with a touch of mischief, Enrique added: "As for how lucky the players are to have me with them? I don't know if they are (laughing), because I am a very demanding manager and I keep putting pressure on them constantly, as this is the approach the club deserves and these fans deserve."