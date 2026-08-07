Bayern Munich marketing chief Rouven Kasper revealed that Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Luis Diaz shirts have been selling particularly well during the German record champions' current trip to South Korea and Hong Kong.

Younger players are also in demand, with Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof among those proving popular. Kasper did not mention other globally renowned stars such as striker Harry Kane, Michael Olise or Jamal Musiala.

That is most likely because Kane, Olise and Musiala all stayed behind when Bayern headed to Asia, each for different reasons.

Kane and Olise are still on holiday after a long and exhausting World Cup with England and France respectively. Musiala, meanwhile, is still dealing with minor after-effects of the serious injury he suffered last year. During a planned operation, the metal plate was removed from his damaged ankle.

Alongside team-mates Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl, Alphonso Davies, new signing Ismael Saibari and Bryan Zaragoza, the Germany international is therefore training individually at Säbener Straße in Munich.

FC Bayern Munich face BVB in first competitive match

On Wednesday, Bayern played the second friendly of their Asia tour in Hong Kong against Europa League winners Aston Villa. FCB had won the first friendly against South Korean club Jeju SK FC 2-1 last Tuesday.

Saturday will see the record champions return to Munich. Then, after another friendly against RB Leipzig on 15 August, they will play the first competitive match of the new season on 22 August in the Super Cup against BVB.