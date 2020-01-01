Three Jordan Ayew goals shortlisted for Crystal Palace Goal of the Season award

The Ghana international forward would be hoping to cap an impressive season with the Eagles by winning the best goal prize ahead of teammate Schlupp

Three of Jordan Ayew’s strikes have made the shortlist for the Goal of the Season award.

The international is the Eagles’ top scorer in the Premier League this term having scored nine goals in 36 top-flight appearances.

His last goal came in Palace’s 2-0 victory at Bournemouth – where he attained an enviable milestone in his football career.

The 28-year-old became the highest-scoring Ghanaian in Premier League history – scoring 25 times to beat Tony Yeboah’s feat of 24 goals in 47 appearances, while his brother Andre is third on the Ghana chart with 21 goals from 87 outings.

Although he has gone on a surprising run of seven games without scoring, three of his efforts have been selected to compete for the club’s individual diadem alongside compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp, as well as Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt, Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic.

According to a statement on the club website, his efforts in the 1-0 defeat of on August 31, 2019 tops the list.

Connecting with a pass from countryman Schlupp on the left, Ayew ghosted past two Aston Villa players before drifting the ball into the right-hand corner of the net, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Also nominated for the accolade was his sublime match-winning strike against on December 26, 2020.

That strike was a beauty to behold as he drove into the box from wide, cheekily beating three defenders, before effortlessly dinking the ball over onrushing goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez.

Lastly, his strike against on March 7, 2020 in an English top-flight game was considered for selection.

The Black Stars’ forward blasted home from 20 yards with his right foot after magnificent hold-up play from teammate Christian Benteke.

Zaha's goals in the Eagles' home games against and made the final cut, while Schlupp would be hoping his strike at Selhurst Park fetches him the prize.

Ayew has one last chance to reach his first double-figure tally in Europe as Crystal Palace welcome Hotspur to Selhurst Park on Sunday. Aside from that, Hodgson’s side would attempt to end their run of seven successive defeats.