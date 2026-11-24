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PSG expect to be without two of their most important players until the end of the season. The Parisians may now keep a closer eye on the winter transfer market.

Moments earlier, he had celebrated putting Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 up away to Nice in their 3-2 win early on Saturday evening. By the 39th minute, none of that mattered.

Then, Desire Doue twisted his knee without any contact from an opponent and screamed in pain . Team-mates urgently waved over the medical staff. Everyone could see that Doue had suffered a serious injury. The following day brought devastating confirmation for the 21-year-old and PSG: Almost exactly a month after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered the same injury in October , Doue had also torn his ACL .

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"Stay strong, brother," Kvaratskhelia wrote to Doue on his Instagram Story shortly after the diagnosis that now unites the two superstars became public. "We'll get through this, be back on the pitch together soon, laughing and doing what we love most. We're all by your side."

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PSG face months without two key figures from their Champions League triumphs

Paris expect to be without two key figures from their hugely successful past two seasons, and their two successive Champions League triumphs, for the rest of this campaign. Kvaratskhelia alone still has a chance of returning for the final stretch in late May.

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How will PSG cope without two of coach Luis Enrique's most important players, both central to the French champions' attacking threat, for months? Will the Parisians, who are known for spending freely, strengthen their attack in the upcoming winter transfer window?

PSG already have alternatives in their squad. Ousmane Dembele is the only fit member of Paris' feared front three, though injuries often trouble the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. His thigh has been bothering him again recently, and he has started only five times this season.

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With Kvaratskhelia and Doue out, PSG need Dembele to get his physical problems under control. Their other attacking players must also shoulder more responsibility.

What options do PSG have within the squad?

High-quality options remain, even after last summer's considerable squad overhaul. Letting Bradley Barcola leave for Liverpool now looks particularly unfortunate for the Parisians. The France international would be a guaranteed starter, the role he had wanted if he stayed in Paris. Instead, he sought a new challenge at Liverpool after often having to make way for Dembele, Doue and Kvaratskhelia in the biggest matches.

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Three more attacking players left the French capital last summer: Goncalo Ramos for Milan, academy graduate Ibrahim Mbaye for Aston Villa and Kang-in Lee for Atletico Madrid. PSG received almost €290 million in total for the departing forwards. They reinvested just under half of it, spending most of that on replacements for Barcola and the others.

PSG brought in two promising wide players: Mika Godts, 21, from Ajax for €45 million, and Maghnes Akliouche, 24, from Monaco for €50 million. Both have made their mark, though Akliouche has offered more substance.

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The France international appears to have settled more easily into PSG's star-studded squad and has already delivered standout moments, particularly in the Champions League. He scored a spectacular goal in the 4-2 win at Manchester City in October, then provided two assists in the 6-0 win at Villarreal in early November.

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Akliouche has shown he can fill in for Kvaratskhelia and Doue at times. Godts, who often thrilled at Ajax, has yet to make a convincing transition from the Eredivisie to perhaps the best team in the world right now. The Belgium international is still finding his feet at PSG. World Cup winner Ferran Torres, who arrived from Barcelona for €48.5 million, has also struggled to impress consistently at his new club.

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Several young prospects, meanwhile, can hope for more playing time and chances to prove themselves. Senny Mayulu, 20, leads the way after catching the eye with four goals and two assists in his last five competitive appearances. Fellow academy graduate Quentin Ndjantou, 19, is waiting in the wings, as is 18-year-old Dro Fernandez, who moved from Barca to Paris at the start of the year.

Are PSG hoping for another Kvaratskhelia?

Enrique may still want another attacking signing in January after this extraordinary run of injury misfortune. A winter deal paid off handsomely almost two years ago: PSG signed Kvaratskhelia from Napoli for €80 million in January 2025. In the months that followed, the Georgian became a decisive figure in the club's long-awaited first Champions League triumph.

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Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to help PSG pursue a third successive Champions League trophy. Could another exceptional player arriving mid-season do it instead? Junior Kroupi would probably cost about as much as Kvaratskhelia.

The Bournemouth forward could top the Parisians' list of potential winter signings after PSG's nightmare month. Kroupi is a strong dribbler with an outstanding touch, a goal threat and blistering pace. He is versatile, too: although he usually plays as a centre-forward for Bournemouth, he can also operate on the left wing.

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He played there recently for France, making his debut when Zinedine Zidane brought him on in a 3-1 defeat in Italy in mid-November. Three days later, Kroupi came off the bench for just under half an hour on the left against Turkey. He seized his chance, scoring his first international goal in a 2-1 win.

Could Marco Rose lose Junior Kroupi?

The 20-year-old developed at Lorient before moving to Bournemouth in 2025 and is now in high demand. Several Premier League heavyweights are said to be pursuing Kroupi, along with PSG and Barcelona. As The Athletic recently reported, the newly capped international would lean towards leaving England, with Barca regarded as his dream destination.

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Whether the financially troubled Catalans could afford Kroupi is another matter. His Bournemouth contract runs until 2030, but PSG could step in, particularly if they move this winter.

One successful German coach would hate that: Marco Rose, whose Bournemouth side have won nine competitive matches in a row and climbed to fifth in the Premier League , wants to give Kroupi an increasing role. The highly talented Frenchman missed the first two months of the season with a foot injury, and Rose has gradually eased him back in since late October.

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Kroupi could add a new dimension to Rose's already successful side. Losing him to PSG after their two stars suffered injuries would frustrate the Cherries all the more.

Bournemouth can take comfort from the other prominent attackers on PSG's list. The Parisians are also keeping a particularly close eye on the Bundesliga. Spanish newspaper as names RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa as one of PSG's leading candidates after the double ACL blow. Numerous others could join Kroupi and the 21-year-old Norwegian on Paris' shopping list. According to as, they include Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Estevao (Chelsea), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen) and even Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich.