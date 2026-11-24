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PSG are likely to be without two of their most important players until the end of the season. The Parisians could now take a closer look at the winter transfer market.

Moments earlier, he had celebrated after putting Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 up in their eventual 3-2 win away to Nice early on Saturday evening. By the 39th minute, none of that mattered.

Then, without any contact from an opponent, Desire Doue twisted his knee and cried out in pain . Team-mates urgently called for the medical staff, and it quickly became clear that Doue had suffered a serious injury. The next day brought bitter confirmation for the 21-year-old and PSG: Almost exactly a month after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered the same injury in October , Doue had also torn a cruciate ligament .

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"Stay strong, brother," Kvaratskhelia wrote to Doue on his Instagram story shortly after the devastating diagnosis that the two superstars now share became known. "We'll get through this, be back on the pitch together soon, laughing and doing what we love most. We're all by your side."

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PSG face months without two pillars of their Champions League triumphs

Paris are likely to be without two pillars of their hugely successful past two seasons and their two successive Champions League triumphs for the rest of this campaign. Only Kvaratskhelia still has a chance of returning for the final stages in late May.

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How will PSG respond to losing two of coach Luis Enrique's key players, both central to the French champions' attacking threat, for months? Will the Parisians, who are known to spend freely, use the upcoming winter transfer window to strengthen their attack?

PSG do have alternatives in their squad. Ousmane Dembele is the only fit member of Paris' feared front three, though injuries frequently trouble the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. Another thigh problem struck most recently, and he has started only five times this season.

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With Kvaratskhelia and Doue out, PSG need Dembele to overcome those physical problems. Their other attackers must shoulder more responsibility, too.

What options do PSG have within their squad?

Plenty of quality remains, despite last summer's extensive changes to the squad. PSG's decision to let Bradley Barcola leave for Liverpool now looks particularly unfortunate. The France international would be a regular starter, the role he had wanted if he stayed in Paris. But he often found himself behind Dembele, Doue and Kvaratskhelia in the biggest games, so Barcola sought a new challenge at Liverpool.

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Three other attackers left the French capital last summer: Goncalo Ramos for Milan, academy product Ibrahim Mbaye for Aston Villa and Kang-in Lee for Atletico Madrid. PSG received almost €290 million for their departing attackers but reinvested just under half of it. Most of that spending went on replacements for Barcola and the others.

Mika Godts, 21, signed from Ajax for €45 million, and Maghnes Akliouche, 24, signed from Monaco for €50 million, arrived as exciting young wide players with plenty of potential. Both have made an impression, though Akliouche has shown more substance.

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The France international appears to have settled more easily into PSG's star-studded squad. He has already delivered standout moments, particularly in the Champions League: a spectacular goal in October's 4-2 win at Manchester City and two assists in the 6-0 win at Villarreal in early November.

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Akliouche has shown glimpses that he could deputise for Kvaratskhelia and Doue. Godts, who often thrilled at Ajax, has yet to make a satisfactory transition from the Eredivisie to what may currently be the best team in the world. The Belgium international is still finding his feet at PSG. World Cup winner Ferran Torres, signed from Barcelona for €48.5 million, has also struggled to convince consistently at his new club.

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Several promising youngsters could now get more minutes and chances to prove themselves. Chief among them is Senny Mayulu, 20, who has caught the eye with four goals and two assists in his last five competitive matches. Another academy product, Quentin Ndjantou, 19, is waiting in the wings, as is 18-year-old Dro Fernandez, who moved from Barcelona to Paris at the start of the year.

Are PSG hoping for another Kvaratskhelia?

Even so, Enrique may want another attacking signing in January after this extraordinary run of injury misfortune. PSG have already seen what a winter arrival can do. Almost two years ago, in January 2025, they brought Kvaratskhelia to Paris from Napoli for €80 million. In the months that followed, the Georgian became a decisive part of their long-awaited first Champions League triumph.

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Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to help PSG pursue a third successive Champions League trophy. Could another exceptional talent arriving mid-season do so instead? Junior Kroupi would probably cost a similar amount to Kvaratskhelia.

The Frenchman at Bournemouth could be the name most strongly linked with the Parisians as they weigh up winter transfers after their nightmare month. Kroupi dribbles well, has an outstanding touch, carries a goal threat and is extremely quick. He offers versatility, too: Bournemouth usually play him as a centre-forward, but he can operate comfortably on the left wing.

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He recently played on the left for France after the great Zinedine Zidane handed him his debut in a 3-1 defeat in Italy in mid-November. Three days later, Kroupi came off the bench on that flank against Turkey. He played just under half an hour in the 2-1 win and scored his first international goal.

Should Marco Rose fear losing Junior Kroupi?

The 20-year-old, who came through at Lorient and moved to Bournemouth in 2025, is in high demand. Several Premier League heavyweights are said to be pursuing Kroupi, as are PSG and Barcelona. As The Athletic recently reported, the new France international would lean towards leaving England, with Barcelona regarded as his dream destination.

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But can the financially troubled Catalans afford a fee for Kroupi, whose Bournemouth contract runs until 2030? PSG could step in, particularly if they move this winter.

One successful German coach would not welcome that: Marco Rose, whose Bournemouth side have won nine successive competitive matches and climbed to fifth in the Premier League , wants to give Kroupi a bigger role. The highly gifted Frenchman missed the first two months of the season with a foot injury, and Rose has gradually eased him back in since late October.

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Kroupi could add a new dimension to Rose's already successful side. Losing him to PSG after the injuries to their two stars would be a blow for the Cherries.

Bournemouth have some cause for encouragement: the Parisians are also considering several other well-known attackers and are looking closely at the Bundesliga. Spanish newspaper as names RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa as one of PSG's leading candidates following the two cruciate ligament injuries. Numerous others could join Kroupi and the 21-year-old Norwegian on PSG's shopping list. According to as, they include Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Estevao (Chelsea), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen) and even Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz.