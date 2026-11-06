Who hosts the 2030 World Cup final has become a political football in Spain. With general elections set for 29 November, the row has escalated between parties and prominent figures over the Iberian country's right to stage the showpiece, and over the future of its partnership with Morocco and Portugal in organising the tournament.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the People's Party and candidate for the premiership, lit the fuse with a blunt threat. He would call for Spain to withdraw from hosting the World Cup altogether if it did not stage the final.

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"Spain must host the World Cup final, and if it does not host it, then from my point of view, Spain should not take part in organising the World Cup," Feijóo said. Asked whether he would push for withdrawal if the final went to Morocco, he said yes, adding in a post on X: "The leading power in world football cannot be humiliated."

He grounds his stance in Spain's footballing and organisational pedigree, pointing to its standing in the game and the successes of both the men's and women's national teams.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the regional government of Madrid and a leading figure in the People's Party, backed him. Spain pulling out of the organisation if it failed to land the final "would be logical", she argued, tying her position to the political tensions between Madrid and Rabat.

Supporters of the partnership

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez takes a different line. He wants the final in Spain, but he is far more committed to keeping the partnership with Morocco alive.

Last August, Sánchez pledged that his government would work to bring the final to Spanish soil. "The time has come for Spain to win the World Cup on its own soil," he said. He stopped short of any withdrawal threat, insisting only that his government would chase the goal.

Spanish Sports Minister Milagros Tolón echoed the government's backing for the joint bid. "We respect that, we are a coalition government, and sometimes we have differences, but as a government we support this World Cup," she said, adding that FIFA alone decides where the final is played.

Opposition to Morocco's involvement reaches beyond the Spanish right. The left-wing party Sumar tabled a parliamentary initiative demanding a review of the joint organisation model, citing the migration crisis in Ceuta.

Vox, on the right, said it was ready to support the initiative. Podemos fell in behind too, objecting to the joint organisation.

On the pitch, the mood is calmer. Rafael Louzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, argues Spain is the most deserving host for the final, noting it carries 55% of the joint bid file. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente also made clear he expects the final to be played at home.

The prospects of Feijóo and Sánchez

Most polls for the 29 November elections put Feijóo's People's Party ahead of Sánchez's Socialist Party.

Averaging the surveys, the People's Party leads with 31% of voting intentions, against 26.9% for the Socialists and 19.2% for Vox.

Judged on their stated positions, Sánchez and the Socialists look the likeliest to preserve the partnership with Morocco while still pressing for the final in Spain. Feijóo in power, especially propped up by Vox, points towards a harder line, given his threat to walk away from the organisation if his country misses out on the final.

Vox remains the fiercest voice, demanding a review of Morocco's participation from the very start.

For all the sharpening rhetoric in Spain, FIFA has yet to decide where the final will be played. The decision will come at the appropriate time, it insists, with no promise handed to either country.