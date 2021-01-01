Thomas Tuchel: How do you pronounce the name of the new Chelsea manager?

The German coach has been named the new manager of the West London side, and here's how you pronounce his name correctly

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed Chelsea manager following the dismissal of Frank Lampard amid a run of poor results with the club.

Tuchel, who signed an 18-month contract with the Blues with the possibility of further extension, is already a coach with proven experience – having previously taken the reins of both and .

But how do you say 'Tuchel'? Goal takes a look.

How do you pronounce Tuchel?

It is pronounced "Too-khel", but with a bit of a throat noise in between syllables when alternating from the vowel to the consonant.

Tuchel's name, which is of German origin, is not pronounced the way its French equivalent would be said – such as "too-shell" – and it is not purely pronounced "too-kel" with a solid "k".

Tuchel has joined after he was sacked from PSG a month earlier, whose dismissal - which came after a 4-0 victory over - reportedly came as a surprise to some at the club.

The German coach led PSG to the final of the 2020 , losing 1-0 to Bayern.

At PSG, Tuchel won two titles since his appointment in May 2018, as well as one Coupe de title.

While manager of Borussia Dortmund from 2015 to 2017, replacing outgoing coach Jurgen Klopp who joined , Tuchel lifted the DFB Pokal.

Tuchel’s time at PSG:



Six trophies in two and a half years 🤩



Four trophies in the 2019-20 season 🏆



Won 74.8% of his games in charge 😳



Took the club to their first ever Champions League final 👏 pic.twitter.com/KBr8riTcwg — Goal (@goal) December 29, 2020

Tuchel replaced Lampard on January 26, with the former Chelsea midfielder being dismissed a day earlier after just 19 months in charge.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff," Tuchel told the Chelsea official website.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

"At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"