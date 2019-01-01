Thomas Dennerby backs Desiree Ellis to clinch Caf coach award

The Nigeria gaffer says he is backing the South African to win the Africa Women Coach of the Year award

Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby is delighted over his shortlist for the African Women Coach of the Year 2018 award, but claims South Africa's Desiree Ellis is his 'personal favourite'.

The Swede who steered Nigeria to a 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations triumph in Ghana, is in contention for the Caf prize, with South Africa's Ellis and Cameroon's Joseph Brain.

Having led Banyana Banyana to a Cosafa Cup success and Awcon runners-up spot plus a historic Women's World Cup qualification, the Super Falcons gaffer feels Ellis merits the crown.

"I am happy about my nomination for the award and that means I've done something good," Dennerby told Goal.

"But I have a personal favourite. I honestly really hope that [Desiree] Ellis wins it because she has been really doing a good job in a long time with the team.

"She qualified South Africa for the Women's World Cup and If you look at the team, you will see that they are well organised and a team that is difficult to beat. My heart says please award her."

The winner of the award will be announced at the Caf Gala awards at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre International in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday.