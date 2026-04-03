This World Cup goalkeeper is in the running to become Feyenoord’s new first-choice goalkeeper

Feyenoord is keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Raúl Rangel (Chivas), according to various media outlets in his native Mexico. It is almost certain that the Rotterdam-based club will sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

At the end of this season, Justin Bijlow will leave permanently for Genoa. Reserve goalkeeper Steven Benda’s contract is expiring, whilst Timon Wellenreuther, Liam Bossin and Mannou Berger are all entering the final year of their contracts.

There is therefore no doubt that Feyenoord are looking for a new goalkeeper. The name of the 26-year-old Rangel is certainly said to be on the scouting list at De Kuip.

The 1.90-metre-tall Rangel is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for the Mexican national team. He has made eleven international appearances.

Rangel, who is valued at €6 million according to Transfermarkt, is under contract with his club Chivas until mid-2028. Feyenoord will therefore have to dig deep into their pockets.

The Rotterdam club has not yet made a serious attempt to sign Rangel, but that could change in the coming period.

Feyenoord may not want to wait too long, as Rangel stands a good chance of playing in the World Cup. At Chivas, he has kept 34 clean sheets in 100 matches.