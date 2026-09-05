Axel Hefer, a member of the supervisory board at promoted club FC Schalke 04, has put forward a proposal he believes would make the Bundesliga more exciting and more balanced again.

"In 13 years of life, my son has only experienced a different champion once - at some point that becomes boring," Hefer said in an interview with Bild. "I believe Bayern, too, should have a major interest in thinking about the format. So that they play in the Champions League every year, but at the same time there is also a bit more excitement in the league."

Schalke chief Hefer wants a different Bundesliga format

Hefer believes the record champions' dominance harms the "football product". That is why, he said, the current league format must be reconsidered and more excitement brought back into the competition.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer, who also took part in the conversation, strongly disagreed. If Hefer means a play-off system, Hainer wants no part of it: "Whoever is top after 34 matchdays should become German champions." Hainer pointed to last season's Basketball Bundesliga, when Bayern, the best team in the regular season, lost the title in the play-offs to Alba Berlin.

Hainer also warned against painting the Bundesliga in a worse light than it deserves. "Two years ago Leverkusen celebrated the championship, and it is also always close in the battle for the international places or against relegation."

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Bayern dominance: Hainer and Hefer agree on one point

Hefer hit back and made clear he is judging it by a different standard. "Listening to you, Mr Hainer, I believe we have a fundamentally different view on this point. We have made it our mission to inspire people - that is our highest credo." Excitement arises when you achieve something that you did not yet really have in the bag.

Still, Hainer agreed with Hefer on one point in the end: "You are right, there is a contradiction there: I want to be champions every year!"

On Saturday, FC Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich meet in the Bundesliga, with kick-off at 6.30pm.