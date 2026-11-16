'This team will win something' - Martin Tyler backs England to finally end their wait for a major trophy at Euro 2028 after stunning Spain

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Martin Tyler is convinced Thomas Tuchel's England are ready to end their long wait for a major trophy after Sunday's 3-2 Nations League win over Spain in Madrid. The legendary commentator, who has called more than 350 Three Lions matches, hailed a near-perfect first hour, singled out James Trafford for praise and named Euro 2028 on home soil as a golden opportunity.

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Tyler hails near-perfect England display in Madrid

England inflicted a first defeat in two years and 43 matches on the world and European champions on Sunday night, avenging their 3-2 loss to Spain at Wembley in September. Tyler, who has attended 13 World Cups and was the voice of football on Sky Sports from 1990 to 2023, was left hugely impressed by what he saw.

Speaking to Sky Sports as his new book, 'Tales from the Gantry: Letters from a Lifetime in Football', was published on Monday, he said: "That was a very impressive England performance. For an hour, it was almost perfection. And then, of course, it became what 11 against 10 should be, but isn't always. To be fair to Spain, they came up with some really important questions that England had to deal with."

Trafford proves he can be England's No 1

One player in particular caught Tyler's eye in the Spanish capital, with the 81-year-old convinced that Trafford's display will be remembered as the moment he announced himself as a genuine rival to Jordan Pickford.

"We talk a lot about Old Trafford, we should be talking about young Trafford now," he added. "I think that will be seen as the day where he announced whether he would replace Jordan Pickford as a fine goalkeeper. Immediately, I don't know, but he has proved that he is capable of being England's No 1 as Jordan's career will, obviously, because of the difference in age, will not exactly peter out, because he won't let that happen. But he will realise that there's some serious competition and that's what happens in life, you know. You have your run, and then somebody comes and says, 'I'll have a bit of that' and undoubtedly, England wouldn't have won the game without him."

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Tyler convinced England will finally win a trophy

Tyler has never commentated on England winning a major tournament in more than half a century behind the microphone, with the under-18s' triumph in 1993 the closest he has come. However, the first hour in Madrid has left him more confident than ever.

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"England are looking capable of winning. I really hope that they can win the Nations League because I rate the Nations League as a tournament. England came, we forget, third in the first one," he said. "I can't honestly say looking at that first half last night, I can't believe that any international team in the world would have coped with that kind of performance. That was top of the range and the way in modern football where press is everything, they squeeze the life out of the world champions. It didn't win them the match as such because of what happened afterwards, they needed other elements like James Trafford to make sure we did win the game, but it's exciting times for England. The expression is you can't win them all, but it would be nice to win one. I'm sure we will. I'm really convinced. Last night, I was watching and I thought, 'this team will win something' and that's obviously a golden opportunity coming up here in the next Euros."

What's next for England and Tyler?

England are into the Nations League quarter-finals, before Euro 2028 on home soil.

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Tyler, who still commentates on a freelance basis and coaches at Woking's academy, hopes to be at the microphone to describe Harry Kane lifting the Henri Delaunay Trophy at Wembley. "As you get older, I would say this to everybody past a certain age, don't retire," he said. "Keep things in your life!"