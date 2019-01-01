'This means a lot' - Nigeria's Okeke on winning debut with Madrid
Nigeria international Chidinma Okeke has revealed that her winning debut with Madrid in Sunday's Liga Iberdrola game 'means a lot' to her.
The 19-year-old, who sealed her move to Spain last week, started for Oscar Fernandez' side in a 1-0 home win over Real Betis.
The defender put up a solid display as they matched their visitors for 90 minutes before claiming an injury-time winner through Fernandez Pablos at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapinonera.
The former FC Robo star, who featured for the duration, said she is pleased over making a bright start to life in the Spanish top-flight.
"First official match, first win! I feel great to record a winning debut with Madrid in Spain on my first professional game," Okeke posted on her Twitter account on Monday.
"This means a lot to me.thanks to the fans and kudos to my team's fighting spirit against Real Betis. Looking forward to more wins this season."
First official match, first win!I feel great to record a winning debut with Madrid in Spain on my first professional game.this means alot to me.thanks to the fans and kudos to my team's fighting spirit against real betis.looking forward to more wins this season.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5MXBIcgHLi— OkekeChidinma17. (@OkekeChidinma12) September 9, 2019
Okeke will hope to build on her impressive debut when Madrid travel to face Athletic Club in their next fixture on September 15.