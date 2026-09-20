"This is your news": Simeone sends a fiery message to Mourinho after refereeing controversy

Giuliano Simeone has hailed Atletico Madrid's derby win over Real Madrid as an important boost, insisting his focus stays on improving his own game and helping his teammates rather than the controversy swirling off the pitch.

Simeone said after the match: "I always focus on myself, and I give my utmost for Atletico. I dedicate 24 hours a day to being in the best physical shape to help the team, and I always strive to develop, whether technically or in the aspects I need to improve."

His bond with Atletico stretches back to childhood. "Since I was young, I used to watch Atletico play many matches, especially the derby matches. These matches are part of my way of life, and I always try to give all my energy against any opponent," he said.

Asked about Jose Mourinho's comments on the refereeing, Giuliano refused to be drawn into a row with the Real Madrid coach. "I respect the referees a lot, they are human, and sometimes they get it right and sometimes they get it wrong. If they made that decision, it is because they saw the incident that way," he said.

Despite the win, he stressed there is work still to do. "The coach always focuses on each match individually. These are 3 important points, but we have to improve as a group. We are happy with the win, but we must continue to develop," he explained.

Being the son of Diego Simeone brings its own scrutiny, and Giuliano treats criticism as fuel. "I also put myself in others' shoes as long as the criticism is constructive. I know I have a lot to improve technically, in my movements, my left foot and my shots from outside the box, so that I can help the team when it needs me and give 110% of my energy," he added.

He signed off by making clear the Atletico players will not let refereeing or off-pitch noise distract them. "We always focus on ourselves, and we do not consume our energy on anything from outside. That is your news, and we are working on improving as a group," he said.