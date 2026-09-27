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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Translated by

This is the striker's life: Harry Kane says his foot let him down against Spain

England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
H. Kane
England
Spain

A decisive moment in the match

Harry Kane has reflected on one of the decisive moments in England's 2-3 defeat to Spain at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League yesterday, Saturday: the penalty he missed in the second half.

England led 2-1 when the Bayern Munich striker slipped as he struck his spot-kick. He touched the ball with both feet unintentionally and it clattered against the crossbar.

Kane explained afterwards that his left leg failed him as he struck the ball, saying: "It was unfortunate to slip at that moment, it happens sometimes. I tried to strike it hard, but my left foot let me down, and of course I ended up touching the ball twice."

He added, as reported by the "Foot Mercato" network: "That is the life of a footballer, the life of a striker. Luck was not on my side in the second half."

The miss cost the England captain dear. A goal would have handed his side a two-goal cushion, and the former Tottenham striker had already netted the Three Lions' second of the night.



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