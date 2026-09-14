Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho faced the media ahead of Tuesday night's trip to the Martínez Valero for a sixth-round La Liga clash with Elche. He touched on his side's preparations, the fitness of several stars, and the style of play he wants to build.

Spanish outlets reported his every word. Mourinho ran through a host of key issues at the Bernabéu, from Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler to the improving condition of Tchouaméni, before laying out his philosophy on high pressing and managing minutes. He signed off with a striking comment about penalties.

His aim for the Elche game could not have been clearer. "I want to win. I want to play well and win, nothing more than that," he said, stressing that his focus is on victory while delivering the level he wants from his team.

Raising the ceiling of expectations for Güler

Arda Güler drew glowing praise from the Portuguese, who hailed his ability to make the difference on the pitch. "His quality is astonishing: his sharp vision, his decisiveness, the stability he brings to the team's performance, and his creativity. He has enormous potential, and his statistics are already impressive," he said.

Mourinho then went further. "Perhaps I don't want to exaggerate and say he's the best, the best, the best, three times, but yes, he's the best, the best."

Vinícius, meanwhile, was told he needs to be more clinical in front of goal. Mourinho reckons the best version of the Brazilian arrives when he turns chances into goals, though he still underlined the value of collective work and daily improvement.

"His best state is scoring goals. It's clear that creating goals is important, collective work is very important, daily work is important and he performs it perfectly, but there is another Vinícius," he said.

Mourinho explains his project

Pressed on his earlier claim that he needs three months to see Real Madrid the way he wants, Mourinho explained he isn't chasing a magic solution. He simply expects a more developed side as the work continues.

"What I mean is that I want to be better than I am today in three months, but I don't have a magic recipe that makes us very strong in three months," he said.

Progress, he stressed, comes gradually through matches and training. More cohesion and continued work with the coaching staff will help the team improve.

High pressing

Defensively, the Portuguese laid out the style he is chasing. High pressing cannot last for a whole match, he said, and his team must be able to switch approach according to the flow of the game.

"I don't think it's possible to press high for the whole ninety minutes, that's not our style," he explained. At the same time, he made clear he does not want Real Madrid to become a side that simply sits back and defends.

"I don't like the style of the defensive block, but I also don't want to suffer too much because the opponent scores two or three goals that force the goalkeeper to make wonderful saves," he added.

Tchouaméni returns

Tchouaméni will be handed a bigger role in the coming weeks, Mourinho confirmed, after limited spells in recent matches since his return.

"He is improving all the time, and feels stronger and more confident. He will play tomorrow. I can't specify the number of minutes he will play now," he said.

Physical loads are being handled with care, he explained, pointing to a comprehensive injury-prevention plan that includes gym work, individual training and medical monitoring.

The Ballon d'Or controversy

Asked about Lamine Yamal's comments on the Ballon d'Or and his claim that he deserved it, Mourinho refused to pick a fight with the Barcelona man. "I don't comment on players' statements. I respect all opinions, but I don't comment on them," he said briefly.

Pairing Valverde and Tchouaméni in midfield also came up. It isn't about labelling players as defensive or attacking, he insisted, but about finding the right balance on the pitch, with each man's role shaped by his characteristics.

Penalty shoot-outs

Just as the talk seemed done, Mourinho dropped one last line. "No questions about penalty shoot-outs? That's strange, isn't it?" he said, leaving an ambiguous hint about the refereeing ahead of the Elche fixture.