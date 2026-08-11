UEFA look set to end the controversy that has dogged VAR since its arrival, unveiling a new project aimed at clarifying which situations demand the technology's intervention and which should stay in the hands of the on-field referee.

According to Marca, European football's governing body has announced a new platform called "Clear Line", a step it described as an unprecedented project to boost transparency around video technology and open up refereeing decisions to players, coaches, journalists and fans.

The project arrives roughly eight years after video technology entered European football, a period in which countless matches sparked fierce debate over the timing of VAR interventions and the limits at which the technology should stop.

150 cases reveal the secrets of "VAR"

UEFA explained that the "Clear Line" platform features more than 150 real cases, drawn from situations football has witnessed across almost a decade of video technology.

Each case has been turned into an explanatory clip detailing how it was handled, painting a clearer picture for everyone of the criteria that govern a VAR intervention.

Four main situations sit at the heart of the project, the scenarios in which video technology can step in under the protocol: goals and the moments preceding them, penalty area incidents that may warrant a spot-kick, straight red cards, and cases of mistaken identity.

Through these examples, UEFA wants to spell out the difference between the "clear and obvious error", which requires the technology's intervention, and the discretionary calls that belong to the on-field referee and should not be overturned simply because there is room for debate.

"This is football, not PlayStation"

Roberto Rosetti, chairman of UEFA's referees committee, summed up the philosophy behind the new project by stressing that the biggest question preoccupying fans is: when should VAR intervene?

Rosetti said the aim is not to turn video technology into a tool for reviewing every tiny detail, stressing the need to avoid "microscopic" reviews that could repeatedly stop play.

The Italian official added in a clear message: "This is football, not PlayStation".

UEFA, then, want to preserve the essential role of the on-field referee, using video technology to correct big and clear errors rather than as a tool to re-analyse every debatable call.

A message to "FIFA" after the 2026 World Cup?

The timing is striking. UEFA's move follows the controversy that surrounded video technology at the 2026 World Cup, with the system criticised for how it was applied and accused of intervening too often in some cases.

By contrast, UEFA appear to be leaning towards a more conservative philosophy, one built on shorter reviews, fewer stoppages and a refusal to let video technology replace the on-field referee in discretionary decisions.

Put simply, the European body want video technology to serve as a "safety net" for the referee, not a second official inside the video room with the power to reassess every incident.

The new guidelines will kick in from the 2026-2027 season across all UEFA competitions, from the Champions League right down to the Europa Conference League.

UEFA are betting that the "Clear Line" platform will help restore fans' trust in video technology by giving everyone a clearer understanding of the criteria that decide when VAR should step in and when the call should be left to the on-field referee.