Third club with no signings in Roshn: Al-Nassr pays the price for the presidential vacuum and huge debts

Al-Nassr are living through one of their most sensitive periods before the start of the new season. An administrative vacuum, suffocating financial pressures and a frozen transfer market have left the Roshn League champions in a position that hardly reflects the ambitions of their fans, who had hoped to build on last season's achievements.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", Al-Nassr are one of only three clubs in the Saudi Roshn League yet to complete a deal this summer, alongside Al-Hazm and Al-Riyadh. That is despite their name being linked with several players over the past few weeks.

An administrative vacuum grips "Al-Alami" after president Abdullah Al-Majed announced his term had officially ended and that he did not wish to continue through the regular extension period. His exit opens the door to a new administration, one that must resolve a raft of outstanding files before the season kicks off.

The crisis runs deeper than the boardroom. Accumulated debts have piled on serious financial pressure, hitting the club's movements in the market directly and forcing them to shelve deals that were in their final stages.

Spanish midfielder Samu Costa, the Real Mallorca star, has agreed to wear the Al-Nassr shirt. Even so, the deal remains unfinished given the current circumstances, with the administration choosing to focus its energy on internal matters, chief among them Abdulrahman Ghareeb's contract renewal.

On the technical side, the team begin a new chapter under Australian coach Ange Postecoglou. He replaces Portugal's Jorge Jesus, who steered the side back to the Roshn League title.

That domestic success came with a sting. Defeat in the AFC Champions League Elite final left a sense of an unfinished project, raising fan demands for strong reinforcements to boost the team's hopes of competing on the continent next season.