Portugal's march through the Nations League goes on. At Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, they beat Denmark 4-2. It was a third win in three matches under new coach Jesus.

Yet the result has naturally been overshadowed by the full-blown scandal surrounding superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's premature departure. The Al-Nassr forward left the Selecao training camp before the match after sitting out the previous group game against Norway, and the same fate was threatening to befall him again.

On the pitch, though, the team looked completely unfazed by the turmoil. Asked how difficult it was to stay focused amid the events, Jesus gave a calm reply. "I don't find it difficult to concentrate. Do you know what I find difficult? Not knowing how to train my players. That's what I find difficult. And the rest - zero," he made clear.

Jesus also firmly dismissed speculation about rifts within the squad: "The things that happen do not divide the group. They have not divided us and they will not divide us." He instead pointed to the rapid progress made under his leadership. "I have the feeling that the team are improving from game to game. We continue to develop through the analyses we carry out on the matches, and in the next game the team usually produce an even better performance, both defensively and offensively. Winning 4-2 here is not easy," he said.

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"A great help": Portugal's players back Jorge Jesus

Vitinha also made it clear the players believe in the coach's approach. The midfielder was full of praise for the 72-year-old in an interview with RTP: "It is all thanks to the coach's work. We delivered an outstanding game. Don't be deceived by the result, because it was a very difficult match. It was also our best performance so far. We are continuing to develop, and the more we work with the coach, the better we internalise his ideas. The coach's work is beginning to bear fruit, and that was more than clear today."

On the team's response after Ronaldo's departure, Vitinha added: "We tried to focus on the game and I think we managed that. We reacted incredibly well."

Goncalo Ramos replaced Ronaldo up front and shone with a goal and an assist. He, too, underlined the head coach's influence: "Above all, the new coach is a great help. We have clearer ideas, we know exactly where each team-mate is, both in defence and in attack. We are improving day by day, all of that is part of a process."

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How did Portugal's fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure?

Inside the ground, the CR7 issue drew mixed reactions. Some supporters backed the coach with "We love you Jesus" written on their shirts, while others displayed a banner with Ronaldo's name and a heart in a show of solidarity with the former captain.

Jesus also indicated he would explain what happened between him and Ronaldo after Sunday's upcoming game against Norway. Another win over the Norwegians would seal early qualification for the Nations League semi-finals.