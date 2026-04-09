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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Thierry Henry has delivered a decisive verdict on the controversial sending-off of Kobarsi during Atlético Madrid’s latest fixture, a game that had been delicately poised until the red card upended the narrative. The former Arsenal and France striker, now a respected pundit, weighed in with characteristic clarity, explaining that the decision was “harsh but ultimately correct” once he had reviewed the footage. His analysis, brief yet authoritative, cut through the post-match noise and offered fans a clear perspective on an incident that could have significant ramifications for both clubs and players involved. Henry’s take is especially noteworthy because he speaks with the credibility earned through years of elite competition, and his words are likely to shape the ongoing debate among supporters and pundits alike

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Major refereeing controversy at the European summit The latest meeting of Europe’s top footballing nations has been marred by a fresh bout of refereeing controversy, with fans and pundits alike voicing concerns over key decisions that could shape the tournament’s outcome. In an era when VAR is supposed to bring clarity, the technology once again found itself under the microscope as spectators debated offside calls, penalties and red cards that swayed the match. Referees are trained to handle the pressure of high-stakes fixtures, yet even seasoned officials can falter when the stakes are this high. The game’s governing bodies will now review the performance, but for supporters of the aggrieved team, the damage is done; trust in the system has been dented, and questions will linger long after the final whistle. As the tournament progresses, officials must strike a delicate balance: enforcing the rules without becoming the story themselves. For now, though, the talking points are all abou

Thierry Henry has delivered his verdict on the controversial dismissal of Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi during Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

Giuliano Simeone went down when the Argentine was through on goal following a challenge from a Barcelona defender, prompting referee Stefan Kovac to initially show Kobarsi a yellow card.

 After consulting VAR, referee István Kovács reversed his initial call and showed the red card, sparking furious protests from the Barcelona bench.

Speaking to Spanish daily AS, Henry argued: “No, no, no… For me, that’s not a red card. I understand the law: last defender, denying a goal-scoring opportunity. But you have to look at the situation. The ball isn’t completely under control, the angle isn’t ideal, and there’s still some distance to the goal.”

He added, “Are we certain the shot would have gone in? I’m not convinced. For me, it’s a yellow card, not a red, because once a player is sent off, the entire game dynamic changes. In the Champions League, you have to be 100% sure.”

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The Arsenal legend concluded: “I think the referee was too hasty. Lamine Yamal is absolutely gutted. He gave it his all tonight and tried everything he could. But they let him down.”

Iturralde González, the refereeing expert for AS and Cadena SER, later confirmed that the dismissal was correct.

The official, he argued, should have been certain before reaching for the red card. Eduardo Iturralde González, the refereeing expert for AS and Cadena SER, took a firmer line. “It’s a red card,” he stated. “Maybe the referee didn’t have a clear view, but VAR should have alerted him.” Iturralde emphasised that the technology exists precisely to correct such decisions, suggesting that the on-field call was ultimately correct. The debate underscores a broader truth about modern football: high-stakes matches can hinge on split-second judgments, and the introduction of video assistance has not eliminated controversy. On the contrary, it has simply shifted the margin for error from the referee’s initial view to the VAR’s review.

(Read also) Refereeing expert cries out: What happened with Barcelona against Atlético is a scandal.

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