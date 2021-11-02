Thiago set for Liverpool comeback vs Atletico Madrid as Klopp provides Fabinho & Keita updates

Thiago Alcantara is in line to return to action for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid after a two-month injury-enforced layoff.

Thiago has not seen a single minute of competitive action since suffering a calf injury in Liverpool's Premier League win over Crystal Palace on September 18.

The Spain international has sat out a total of nine games across all competitions, but is now back in full training and Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he could feature when Atletico arrive at Anfield in the Champions League.

What's been said?

Fabinho is also available again after missing Liverpool's last three domestic games due to a knee injury, with Klopp telling a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Group B encounter: "Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normally and are in contention, which is good obviously.

"It’s very helpful and so we will see."

Klopp gives Keita update

The Liverpool boss went on to confirm that Naby Keita is facing a long spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue, which he suffered in Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Brighton.

James Milner is the only other notable absentee for the Reds against Atletico, as Klopp added: "Naby has a hamstring injury so will be out for a while.

"Apart from that, Millie it’s clear [he won’t be involved] and the others who are out long term will be out as well. Injuries [in this] period of the season are completely normal, as long as they are not too harsh we have to accept that.

"The players will be back, hopefully soon, and then they are in contention again as well. But for tomorrow only the fit players, obviously.”

The state of play in Group B

Thiago's return could provide Liverpool with a welcome boost as they bid to secure a place in the Champions League round of 16.

Klopp's side beat Atletico 3-2 at Wanda Metropolitano on matchday three to move five points clear of the Spanish champions at the top of Group B, and another victory will see them guarantee at least a runners-up spot ahead of their final two fixtures against Porto and AC Milan.

